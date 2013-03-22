Cinema Discounts

Great savings on cinema tickets for Candis Club members

Save up to 40%* on cinema admission tickets

Catch up with friends, buy as a gift, treat the kids or just escape to see the latest film releases, Candis members can now enjoy year-round discounts on standard box office prices, available seven days a week, making a trip to the movies even more enjoyable!

Check out the latest film releases, view the trailers and purchase your discounted cinema admission tickets redeemable at over 300 cinemas across the UK and Ireland, including Cineworld, Showcase and Empire cinemas. The cinemas include 180 independents in the UK and Ireland that are covered by the Independent Cinema Ticket.

*Saving based on adult 2D Standard peak rate Cineworld tickets, purchased at the O2 Cinema, Greenwich. Savings calculation correct as at December 2015.

How to purchase discounted cinema tickets

To purchase your tickets click the link above, select ‘Find my Nearest Cinema’ and type your location in the box to find out which cinemas are participating in the vicinity, go to ‘Shop’ and select your preferred cinema from the list and click to order tickets. Choose the ticket type you would like to purchase, select delivery method (where applicable) and select checkout to pay for your selection.

The cinema tickets are then delivered in the post. For Cineworld cinemas you can select the online option to receive booking codes which will be delivered to you by email. At Cineworld you can also save on popcorn and drinks. Delivery is free; please allow up to 7 working days for delivery of your tickets and simply hand them in at the box office for the film of your choice on arrival at the cinema (subject to seat availability). There are no restrictions with regards to the day of the week or time of day. Members who choose to receive booking codes may redeem them directly at the box office or online at www.cineworld.co.uk. Online bookings are subject to a booking/processing fee per person for whom a seat is booked.

For further information see the FAQs on the Candis Cinema website.

Please note Admission tickets are sold in pairs (2), however they do not have to be redeemed at the same time.

Terms and Conditions – Cinema Tickets

Please note that charges will show as ’P&MM Ltd’ on your bank statement. The percentage saving is subject to change without prior notice. You have the right to return tickets if they are damaged, defaced or unwanted within 7 days of the delivery date. Please refer to our returns policy for further details. A maximum of 5 pairs / packages may be ordered in any one transaction or per month. Child tickets may only be purchased in conjunction with adult tickets. Tickets are posted to you within approximately seventy two (72) hours from your booking being confirmed, subject to your credit card being accepted. However please allow up to 7 working days for delivery of your tickets. All bookings are subject to the standard terms and conditions of the applicable cinema chain which will be provided on receipt of your voucher or tickets. Tickets cannot be exchanged wholly or partly for cash. Photocopies of the tickets will not be accepted. Ticket orders may be placed by joint cardholders however for security reasons tickets will only be delivered to the cards registered address. Cinema Tickets are intended to be sold for domestic use, members who regularly order excessive amounts may be limited in their usage of this order facility. Limitation of a member’s order facility can be applied without notice and at any time. The discounted tickets we offer are not comparable to ticket costs for off-peak performances, Bargain Tuesdays or Meerkat Movies. We recommend that you check the cost of tickets at the cinema you intend to visit before purchasing tickets on the cinema benefits website. Whilst we endeavour to provide you with the best discounts available, there may be occasions when tickets purchased directly at your local cinema may be cheaper.

Member feedback

“Purchased my tickets for last night, Excellent value saved at least £6 on 2 tickets”. – Kelly Swift, Kent

“I have just used this facility to book cinema tickets and had no problem, I have asked for SMS code and received it within five minutes”. – Carole Roberts, Staffordshire