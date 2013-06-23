Travel Insurance
While you can make every effort to plan the perfect holiday, sometimes things don’t happen as expected. Lost luggage, family illness, delayed flights and accidents can all upset your plans but Candis Travel Insurance will be there to look after you when you need some care and attention. Wherever you are in the world, there will always be someone to talk to, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
Some of the exciting features of our travel insurance:
- Over 300 medical conditions covered as standard with no additional premium charged (please click here Citybond Accepted Conditions For 2017 for a full list of accepted conditions)
- Call back voice-mail service – if we’ve missed your call, we guarantee to call you back within 2 hours (within office hours only)
- No age limit for single trip policies and annual multi-trip policies up to age 85
- Easy-to-use website – now with integrated medical screening
Our policy includes these key benefits:
- Up to £10,000,000 medical cover
- Up to £10,000 cancellation cover
- Up to £3,000 baggage cover
- 24 hour English-speaking travel assistance helpline providing unlimited travel advice, including information on visas, vaccinations, bank and shop opening hours – before and whilst you’re away
- Medical Screening is available instantly (online and over the phone)
How do we compare
The European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) entitles UK residents access to necessary, state provided medical treatment, during a temporary visit in the European Economic Area (EEA) countries and Switzerland – at a reduced cost or free of charge. The EHIC is valid for five years.
As a valued Candis policyholder, you will have no medical excess to pay when the EHIC is used to reduce medical costs.
Click here for more information, including how to apply.
How can add winter sports insurance to my quote?
In obtaining a travel insurance quote, Please could you advise on what i need to do I do if my condition is not listed on the accepted medical conditions
You will need to either complete the online medical screening process (there is an option to say the condition is not included in the list and it then takes your through some more questions about the condition) or you can call the travel insurance number 0844 545 8120 and an advisor will go through the medical screening with her and advise accordingly.
I want to buy an annual policy and am travelling to Turkey and France. Which one do I need please?
Hi Dee, You will need the Candis Annual Multi-Trip. Thanks
as you get older it is harder to find good medical insurance for existing conditions. thank you candis for giving me a easy mind i can now travel with peace of mind. you are also the cheapest!!!!!!!!!!
Unable to get travel insurnce quote. Lets me select Annual multi trip and start date but then stops.
same question as above
I wish to renew my annual multi-trip policy and wish to extend one trip to 57 days. Who do I contact and is there an extra charge for this?
unable to gain a quote for either an annual or single policy. Please advise…
Our Customer service team will be in touch to rectify this for you.
Unable to obtain quote for either single trip or multi?
I am unable to get any quote as your form doesn’t seem to be working at all.
Unable to get access for quote for single or mulit trip?
Hi Janie, If you could call our Customer Relations Department on 0800 814 5400 or email us at customer@candis.co.uk we will help you access your online membership.
Your Travel Insurance quote for a single trip with existing medical conditions was considerably higher than that quoted on the comparison website. £96.86 compared to £42.42??
Does the cancellation section cover costs if the trip is cancelled due to illness before the departure date?
Please look in the term and conditions. You can also contact Candis travel insurance on 0844 545 8120 for any queries.
My sons in America & he wants to extend his insurance policy as he’s coming back at a later date, is that possible?
Another policy can be purchased online from the required date. Alternatively, you can contact our Travel Insurance provider directly on 0844 545 8120 to see if they can extend this for him.
Is Turkey in Europe or worldwide policy some say Europe some say worldwide , I’m confused as I have always in the past had your insurance
All you need to do is log into the candis website using your email address and password. Then go to the travel insurance page and as you are logged in it will automatically recognise you as a candis member and apply the discount or you can ring them on 0844 545 8120.
Does the cover include cruising?
Yes, our Travel Insurance covers Cruises. It will give you the option for this cover before payment.
The travel insurance does not show depression on the full list of accepted conditions as my daughter is on medication for this.
what is the option please?
when I click on the screening it does not work. Please advise
Thank you for your comment. Please contact our Travel insurance directly on 08445458120 and they will be able to answer any questions for you.
IS CAPE VERDE EUROPE OR WORLWIDE?
Cape Verde is classed as Worldwide excluding USA, Canada and the Caribbean.
Can’t see the link to get an online quote
Just booked our travel insurance with you, with no problem, as on many previous occasions.
However, one thing that I did notice, in the second comparison table that you show, should it not say Candis ‘Supreme’ annual multi-trip?