Candis

Click here to retrieve your membership number instantly online.

Alternatively, contact the Customer Service Department on 0800 814 5400 between 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday. Or fill in the contact us form.

7 Responses to What can I do if I cannot remember my membership number?

  1. March 13, 2015 at 11:47 am
    Jeannette Hobden says:

    I have forgotten my membership number, thank you

    Reply
  2. November 12, 2015 at 10:32 am
    James Keene says:

    Hi
    Can you please email me my membership number as I have forgotten what it is. Thank you.
    James

    Reply
  3. April 22, 2016 at 11:28 am
    kathryn mathias says:

    I don’t know my membership number. How can I find it. thanks

    Reply
  4. October 18, 2017 at 12:25 pm
    Terence Conaway says:

    Can you let me have my membership number please.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please login or register to leave a comment.

Please wait while we process your request.

Do not refresh or close your window at any time.