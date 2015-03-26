Merlin Annual Pass

Save up to 20% on a Merlin Annual Pass and let the fun begin.

Unleash your inner wizard with the Merlin Annual Pass, which is the key to 31 amazing new worlds that are packed full of adventure. For 12 spellbinding months there is definitely something for everyone, from thrill seeking adventures to a fun-loving family day out.

Merlin Annual Pass attractions include:

Alton Towers Resort

Chessington World of Adventures Resort

LEGOLAND® Windsor Resort

The London Eye

LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre Manchester

Madame Tussauds London & Blackpool

SEA LIFE centres & Sanctuaries

The London, York & Edinburgh Dungeons

THORPE PARK Resort

The Blackpool Towers attractions

Warwick Castle

Full Price Per Person Candis Price Per Person Saving Standard Annual Pass – Individual £179.00 £143.20 20% Standard Annual Pass – Family £139.00 £111.20 20% Premium Annual Pass – Individual £229.00 £183.20 20% Premium Annual Pass – Family £189.00 £151.20 20%

A family Merlin Annual Pass 3/4/5 can have a maximum of 3 adults over the age of 12 years.

Standard Merlin Annual Pass

The Standard Merlin Annual Pass allows you entry into 31 magical worlds for 12 spellbinding months. This Pass does however have a few restrictions with our London Attractions:

NO Entry into Madame Tussauds (London), the London Eye, SEA LIFE London Aquarium and the London Dungeons during the whole of August.

NO entry into Madame Tussauds (London), the London Eye, SEA LIFE London Aquarium and London Dungeon on UK Bank Holidays

NO entry to the London Dungeon from and 29 October to 31 October.

Secondary attractions at Warwick Castle including, but not limited to, the Castle Dungeon will be subject to additional charges.

An event booking fee will apply to Fright Nights and other special events at THORPE PARK Resort regardless of the time of entry or departure.

Special/themed/ Christmas that are outside of the operating calendar year are not included in the Merlin Annual Pass however we do offer discounted tickets for these events. Complimentary Parking is not included with the Standard Merlin Annual Pass

Premium Merlin Annual Pass

The Premium Merlin Annual Pass allows you entry into 31 magical worlds for 12 spellbinding months. This Pass does not have the same restrictions as the Standard Merlin Annual Pass and you are able to use the Pass without any restrictions within the operating Calendar year.