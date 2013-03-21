Candis

Thorpe Park Resort

THORPE PARK Resort is an island like no other and the must visit destination to scream louder, laugh harder and share endless fun. Fly into ANGRY BIRDS LAND, then check in and chill at the fin-tastic THORPE SHARK Hotel – a unique sleepover experience.

Ticket prices

Walk Up Admission

Candis Admission

Saving up to*
Theme Park 1 Day Ticket Adult (12 +)  £51.50  £25.50  50%
Theme Park 1 Day Ticket Child ( 3 – 11 yrs)  £44.99  £25.50 43%
Theme Park 2 Day Ticket Adult (12 +)  £57.50  £31.50  45%
Theme Park 2 Day Ticket Child ( 3 – 11 yrs)  £50.99 £31.50  38%

 

*Saving based on individual walk up admission price. The offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotion, is subject to availability and tickets must be booked at least 24 hours in advance of visit.  All prices are dependent on the date of visit, prices and opening dates are subject to change without notice. Calls cost 5 pence per minute plus your phone company’s access charge. Proof of Candis membership may be requested, please take your Candis Membership Card with you. Two day tickets must be used on consecutive days.

Valid until 31/10/2017

