Save up to 50% at THORPE PARK RESORT
Thorpe Park Resort
THORPE PARK Resort is an island like no other and the must visit destination to scream louder, laugh harder and share endless fun. Fly into ANGRY BIRDS LAND, then check in and chill at the fin-tastic THORPE SHARK Hotel – a unique sleepover experience.
Ticket prices
|
Walk Up Admission
|
Candis Admission
|
Saving up to*
|Theme Park 1 Day Ticket Adult (12 +)
|£51.50
|£25.50
|50%
|Theme Park 1 Day Ticket Child ( 3 – 11 yrs)
|£44.99
|£25.50
|43%
|Theme Park 2 Day Ticket Adult (12 +)
|£57.50
|£31.50
|45%
|Theme Park 2 Day Ticket Child ( 3 – 11 yrs)
|£50.99
|£31.50
|38%
*Saving based on individual walk up admission price. The offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotion, is subject to availability and tickets must be booked at least 24 hours in advance of visit. All prices are dependent on the date of visit, prices and opening dates are subject to change without notice. Calls cost 5 pence per minute plus your phone company’s access charge. Proof of Candis membership may be requested, please take your Candis Membership Card with you. Two day tickets must be used on consecutive days.
Valid until 31/10/2017
Hi can u use ur 40% off with u and use 40% off with Thorpe park price too and make it 80% off please . Thanks Neil private
Hi Neil, the offer can not be used in conjunction with any other promotion. Thanks, Candis
Hi. I am a member of candis, my 18 year old daughter is going to thorpe park in the holidays. Can I get discount of her ticket even though I wont be going?
Sue
Hi Susan, that will be fine as the benefits can be used by yourself and your family.
Is fast track included ?can I book online? Also do I have to travel with family.
You can only book your tickets over the phone, fast track tickets can be purchased for an extra charge. You can purchase tickets for family or friends.
Kind regards, Carla.